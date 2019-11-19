Airstrike kills 7 in south of Libya's Tripoli

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2019 shows destroyed vehicles hit by an airstrike outside a biscuit factory in south Tripoli, Libya. A total of seven people were killed on Monday by an airstrike that hit Al-Sunbulah biscuit factory in south of the Libyan capital Tripoli, according to the Health Ministry's field medical department. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

A total of seven people were killed on Monday by an airstrike that hit a factory in south of the Libyan capital Tripoli, according to the Health Ministry's field medical department."On Monday, Al-Sunbulah biscuit factory in Wadi Al-Rabie area was hit by an airstrike that killed seven people, among whom are two Libyans and five foreign workers," the department said in a statement.The airstrike also injured 15 people and caused serious material damage, the statement said, adding that those injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.The UN-backed government forces accused the rival eastern-based army of the airstrike, claiming that "Emirati drones supporting (the eastern-based army commander Khalifa) Haftar carried out the airstrike."The eastern-based army has not comment on the airstrike so far.The eastern-based army, led by Haftar, has been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.The fighting claimed thousands of lives and injured many others, and also forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.The eastern-based army is allied with the eastern-based government, as the North African nation is politically divided between eastern and western governments.