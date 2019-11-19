IS militants surrender to security forces in Achin district of eastern Afghanistan

Islamic State (IS) militants attend a surrender ceremony in Jalalabad city, capital of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Nov. 17, 2019. More than 600 Islamic State (IS) fighters and their families including women and children have surrendered to security forces in Achin district of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province over the past two weeks amid increasing military operations, an army commander in the restive district General Mohammad Karim Niazi said. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

