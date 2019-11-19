Villager photographer in east China's Jiangxi

Photo taken on Jan. 23, 2016 by Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, shows a winter view of Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Cao Jiaxiang, a 44-year old farmer, fell in love with photography in 1993 when he bought his first camera. Resigned from work in 2012, he became a villager photographer who has been recording bit by bit for years his beloved hometown, Huangling Village of Wuyuan County in east China's Jiangxi Province. The pictures he took, distributed and welcomed online, has become a name card of Wuyuan. (Photo by Cao Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, sorts out photos at his studio in Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2018 by Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, shows a view of Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Cao Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on July 30, 2018 by Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, shows a view of Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Cao Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Nov. 6, 2019 shows the shadow of Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, taking photos in Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Photo taken on Dec.16, 2016 by Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, shows a view of Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Cao Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2016 by Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, shows a view of Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo by Cao Jiaxiang/Xinhua)

Cao Jiaxiang (2nd R), a villager photographer, has lunch with staffs of Huangling scenic spot at Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, takes photos of a local villager in Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Haobo)

Cao Jiaxiang, a villager photographer, takes photos outside a house in Huangling Village of Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)