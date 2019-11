Jixi national wetland in east China's Shandong Province

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2019 shows a view of the Jixi national wetland, located in western Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The wetland covers an area of approximately 33.4 square kilometers. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2019 shows swans at the Jixi national wetland, located in western Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The wetland covers an area of approximately 33.4 square kilometers. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2019 shows a swan at the Jixi national wetland, located in western Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. The wetland covers an area of approximately 33.4 square kilometers. (Xinhua/Wang Kai)