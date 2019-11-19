Egypt marks Suez Canal's 150th anniversary with artifact exhibition

A woman displays a painting during an exhibition marking Suez Canal's 150th anniversary in Manial Palace and Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 17, 2019. Marking the 150th anniversary of the Suez Canal's opening to international navigation, Egyptian antiquities ministry organized an exhibition to showcase a collection of artifacts. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2019 shows the artifacts displayed during an exhibition marking Suez Canal's 150th anniversary in Manial Palace and Museum in Cairo, Egypt. Marking the 150th anniversary of the Suez Canal's opening to international navigation, Egyptian antiquities ministry organized an exhibition to showcase a collection of artifacts. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

People visit an exhibition marking Suez Canal's 150th anniversary in Manial Palace and Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 17, 2019. Marking the 150th anniversary of the Suez Canal's opening to international navigation, Egyptian antiquities ministry organized an exhibition to showcase a collection of artifacts. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A man takes photos as he visits an exhibition marking Suez Canal's 150th anniversary in Manial Palace and Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 17, 2019. Marking the 150th anniversary of the Suez Canal's opening to international navigation, Egyptian antiquities ministry organized an exhibition to showcase a collection of artifacts. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)