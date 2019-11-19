Guided-missile destroyer conducts real combat training exercise

The guided-missile destroyer Shenzhen (Hull 167) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command carries out destroyer-aircraft coordinated training on November 10 during a real combat training exercise in the South China Sea, which involves more than 10 subjects, including anti-submarine training based on destroyer-aircraft coordination, operational training on visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), anti-terrorism and anti-piracy training, etc. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Guang and Chen Yubin)

The guided-missile destroyer Shenzhen (Hull 167) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command conducts tactical maneuver operations on November 12 during a real combat training exercise in the South China Sea, which involves more than 10 subjects, including anti-submarine training based on destroyer-aircraft coordination, operational training on visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), anti-terrorism and anti-piracy training, etc. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Guang and Chen Yubin)

Sailors assigned to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct the anti-terrorism and anti-piracy training on the guided-missile destroyer Shenzhen (Hull 167) on November 13 during a real combat training exercise in the South China Sea, which involves more than 10 subjects, including anti-submarine training based on destroyer-aircraft coordination, operational training on visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS), anti-terrorism and anti-piracy training, etc. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Guang and Chen Yubin)

