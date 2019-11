Farmers harvest vegetables in Guangming village, East China's Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday. During recent years, the local government has strengthened its efforts to develop vegetable cultivation. The vegetables are sold to large cities like Shanghai, Nanjing and Wuxi in Jiangsu Province. Annual sales have exceeded 120 million yuan ($17.08 million) and the per capita personal income of local farmers stands at 25,000 yuan. Photo: IC