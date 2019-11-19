Winter scenery of Jishan mountains in Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/19 22:15:05

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2019 shows the winter scenery of Jishan mountains in the border area of Dengfeng and Ruzhou cities in central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
