In pics: crested ibises by Muma river in China's Shaanxi

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2019 shows crested ibises by the Muma river, a branch of the Hanjiang river, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Crested ibises, with their iconic red crests and black long beaks, were thought to be extinct in China until seven wild birds were observed in Shaanxi Province in 1981, a discovery that prompted captive breeding and enhanced protection of the species. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2019 shows crested ibises flying over the Muma river, a branch of the Hanjiang river, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2019 shows crested ibises by the Muma river, a branch of the Hanjiang river, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Photo taken on Nov. 19, 2019 shows crested ibises feeding by the Muma river, a branch of the Hanjiang river, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.