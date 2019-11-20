Chinese peacekeepers leave for South Sudan on one-year mission

Chinese peacekeepers perform patrol duty in Juba, capital of South Sudan, Sept. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Dongpo)

A contingent of 240 Chinese peacekeepers left Zhangjiakou, a city in northern China's Hebei Province, for South Sudan Tuesday on a one-year mission.The contingent constitutes the first batch of a 700-member peacekeeping infantry battalion dispatched by China.They will be tasked with guarding, patrolling, escorting, isolating conflicts, restoring orders, recusing and other security missions.All members of the battalion have undergone a three-month training session designed on the basis of the security situations in South Sudan and have passed a test, said Han Tao, the battalion commander.