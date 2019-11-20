Chinese FM strongly condemns US bill on HK

Photo: Xinhua

Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the passage of Human Rights and Democracy Act, saying the US disregarded facts and openly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and domestic affairs of China, which violated international rules and principles.The Foreign Minister strongly criticized some US politicians who achieve their goals by turning a blind eye to reality and interests of Hong Kong citizens. US politicians glorifying attacks and crimes as the pursuit of “human rights” and “democracy” aim to support radicals and rioters, said the Foreign Ministry.The US Senate passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act in a unanimous vote on Wednesday morning, a long-arm judiciary move that Chinese experts believe will hurt the US' own interests and add uncertainty to ending the current chaos in Hong Kong.Over the past five months, Hong Kong has been engulfed in extremely radical and violent criminal activities, seriously jeopardizing public safety and defying the principle of "one country, two systems," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng noted, adding that the central government will continue to firmly support the Hong Kong government to enforce the law and safeguard social order.The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) government also expressed deep regret, saying the act and another related bill are groundless and will hurt relations between Hong Kong SAR and the US.While the new act may give the US power to review the trading status of Hong Kong, the SAR government spokesperson said the Basic Law grants Hong Kong special status, and that such status has been widely recognized and respected by the international community.The act now goes to the US House of Representatives which approved its own version earlier. Both houses will sort out the differences before sending the legislation to US President Donald Trump for his signature.The bill, if passed, would sanction Chinese officials found "suppressing Hong Kong's democracy, human rights or citizen freedoms" by freezing their assets in the US and denying them entry to the US. It will also review Hong Kong's condition of autonomy annually that relates to the city's special trade status."The passage of the bill means the US interference in China's internal affairs has escalated and its 'Hong Kong card' has come to the phase of a 'legal war,'" Tian Feilong, an associate professor at Beihang University in Beijing and member of Beijing-based Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, told the Global Times Wednesday."But US interests in Hong Kong will also be jeopardized as the US has a lot of investments in Hong Kong and invests to the mainland via Hong Kong," Tian noted.Tian said China can also carry out countermeasures such as sanctioning main senators that pushed forward the bill, the National People's Congress Standing Committee passing resolutions as China's blocking statute, and providing sufficient political and interest protection to Hong Kong and mainland officials that may be sanctioned under the US legislation.Hong Kong-based expert Tang Fei, a member of the same institute as Tian, believes that the passage of the act will weaken Hong Kong society's consensus and determination in ending the current violence and chaos in the city and lend Trump a leverage in US trade negotiations and even strategic competition with China."But at the beginning, its effect will remain in theory as the US president and government are flexible when implementing it. It doesn't necessarily mean that a blacklist will be made soon, and the president can make adjustments according to 'national interests'," Tang told the Global Times Wednesday.So far, Trump has kept silent about whether he would sign the bill.