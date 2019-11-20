Smart teams with CAT to boost cultural and creative industries

Guests at the forum Photo: Courtesy of CAT The cultural and creative industries have seen revolutionary development in recent years with the introduction of the latest advanced technology such as VR, 5G and AI. The cultural and creative industries have seen revolutionary development in recent years with the introduction of the latest advanced technology such as VR, 5G and AI.

A number of cultural and creative companies attended an expo and cultural forum over the weekend in Beijing to discuss and explore the opportunities that the integration of culture and tourism can bring.

At one of the sub forums, Li Feng, founder of the CAT platform, explained that CAT aims to bridge the whole industry as C stands for culture, A for art and T for technology.

Wang Xu from SMART, the organizer of the forum, said that SMART will work with CAT to build an alliance to launch more cultural and tourism events.