Chinese top political advisor visits Laos to promote bilateral cooperation, boost ties

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit on Nov. 19, 2019. Wang paid an official visit to Laos from Nov. 16 to 19. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese top political advisor Wang Yang paid an official visit to Laos from Nov. 16 to 19, calling for implementation of consensus reached by leaders of the two parties and two countries to further enhance bilateral relations.During his four-day stay in the southeastern Asian country, Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit, Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the National Assembly Pany Yathotou, and held talks with President of the Lao Front for National Construction Xaysomphone Phomvihane.When meeting with Bounnhang, Wang said top leaders of the two parties and two countries inked an action plan in April on building a community with a shared future for China and Laos, providing important guidance for the future development of bilateral relations.He said China is ready to work with Laos to enhance strategic communication on major bilateral issues, promote the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Laos' strategy to transform from a landlocked country to a land-linked hub, promote the construction of the China-Laos Economic Corridor, and carry out comprehensive and institutionalized dialogue and exchanges at various levels.Wang also briefed Bounnhang on the fourth plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, saying that China is willing to work with Laos to enhance experience exchanges in governance and jointly develop their socialist causes featuring different characteristics.For his part, Bounnhang expressed his heartfelt congratulations to China on its great achievements made in the past 70 years.Hailing the traditional friendly relations between Laos and China, Bounnhang said Laos stands ready to work with China to jointly implement the action plan on building a community with a shared future for China and Laos, frequent exchanges on party construction and cadres at different levels, enhance mutual support on issues regarding each other's major concerns, coordinate on major international and regional issues to promote a more comprehensive and higher quality development of bilateral relations.When holding talks with Xaysomphone, Wang said the China-Laos relationship has ushered in a new era under the leadership of top leaders of the two parties and two countries.China is ready to work with Laos to frequent high-level exchanges, deepen political mutual trust, implement major industrial capacity, economic and trade cooperation projects, and take the China-Laos tourism year as an opportunity to expand tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, said Wang, adding that the CPPCC is willing to work with the Lao Front for National Construction to enhance exchanges at all levels and mutual learning to rich the connotation of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.Xaysomphone said the success of socialism with Chinese characteristics is solid proof of the CPC's strategic vision and governance capacity.Noting that Laos and China are enjoying their best relations ever in history, Xaysomphone said his country firmly supports the BRI, and is ready to work with China to deepen experience exchanges in governance and enhance all-round mutually beneficial cooperation.During his meetings with Thongloun and Pany, Wang said the China-Laos relationship not only has solid political foundation, but also has economic complementary advantages.China appreciates the policy and legal support provided by the Lao government and the National Assembly to promote bilateral cooperation, Wang said.He called on the two sides to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two parties and two countries, guarantee that the construction of the China-Laos railway will complete as scheduled, promote more social welfare projects aid to consolidate the foundation of public opinions of the friendship between the two countries.The Lao side said that the great achievements China has made in the past 70 years are solid proof of the superiority of the socialist system.They expressed the appreciation of China's active role in international and regional affairs and voiced support for measures China has taken to safeguard its core interests and national security.Laos is wiling to provide more convenience to welcome investment from Chinese enterprises and more Chinese tourists, they said.During his stay in Laos, Wang also met with Khamkhanh Chanthavisouk, secretary of the Luang Prabang Party Committee and governor of the Lao province, inspected the construction of the China-Laos railway, attended a meeting with representatives of overseas Chinese in Laos and activities of the China-Laos tourism year, and laid a wreath to the statue of former Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane.