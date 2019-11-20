China summons US embassy official to protest against HK bill

RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese FM condemns US bill on HK

Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned William Klein, Minister Counselor at the US embassy in Beijing, to lodge solemn representations and strong protest against the US Senate passing a Hong Kong bill.Ma Zhaoxu, the vice foreign minister, said China is strongly against the latest “human rights bill,” urging the US side to take effective measures to prevent the bill from becoming law.He also urged the US government to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs. Otherwise, the Chinese side will be compelled to take countermeasures while the US bearing all the consequences.