India's paramilitary honors 7 canines on retirement

India's paramilitary Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) honored seven of its canine commandos and accorded them warm send-off on their retirement from service, officials said Wednesday.



The dogs retired from the paramilitary force on Tuesday after serving it for eight years.



CISF on Tuesday organized a grand ceremony to honour the dogs at its Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unit.



A red carpet was laid for the seven retired canines. They were offered a salute and later presented medals, certificates and mementos for their service.



Following the ceremony, the dogs were handed over to a non-governmental organization that runs a shelter and hospital for the welfare of stray animals in Delhi.



"Born as a dog, retired as a soldier," CISF posted on its twitter. "A Farewell ceremony for 07 K9 members of CISF organized CISF Unit DMRC Delhi. They were handed over to NGO Friendicoes SECA, New Delhi. Thank you for your services!"



The canines were part of the CISF team attached to Delhi Metro.



According to officials, it was for the first time in CISF history that the unit organised a function on the retirement of its dogs.



The CISF also posted farewell messages and photos of canines with paramilitary troopers on twitter, appreciating them for their dedication and devotion to duties.



CISF is a paramilitary wing mandated to provide security to major installations of India like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, metros, sensitive buildings, etc.

