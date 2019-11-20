Crossword

2019/11/20

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Genius Bar whiz

  5 The Middle East's ___ Strip

  9 "Aladdin" baddie

 14 Puma competitor

 15 Rewrite "right" as "rite," say

 16 Blazing

 17 City on the Moselle

 18 Former education secretary Duncan

 19 Really cool

 20 Support for a potential nominee?

 23 Cause of overtime

 24 Kosovo neighbor: Abbr.

 25 ___ pie (kid's "dessert")

 26 What "oui" or "ja" means

 27 Politician's footwear?

 33 Tombstone letters

 34 Wheel connector

 35 Guitar pedal effect

 38 Ilhan in "The Squad"

 40 Old mattress woe

 42 Satan's doing

 43 To a greater degree

 46 Bandmate of Crosby and Stills

 49 Big bird

 50 Diligent voter at the ballot box?

 53 Nightmarish street

 55 Tide alternative

 56 Charlottesville sch.

 57 Stan who had a cameo in "Black Panther"

 58 Political appointments?

 64 "Water Lilies" painter

 66 Bolognese sauce meat

 67 State with certainty

 68 ___ nous

 69 Asian Risk territory that borders Europe

 70 Morning joe

 71 Choir platform

 72 Like some straits

 73 Designer Cassini

DOWN

  1 Pack down, as tobacco

  2 Happily-after link

  3 Big name in credit cards

  4 Suit type for a disaster

  5 Transmission, often

  6 Not ___ eye in the house

  7 About 97.5% of a modern penny

  8 Starting lineups

  9 Anonymous woman

 10 Movie list org.

 11 Advertised number of Heinz varieties

 12 Bandleader Shaw

 13 Spanish kings

 21 ___ Romeo

 22 River to the Rhine

 27 28-Down destination, perhaps

 28 Hired wheels

 29 Complex homes

 30 "Treasure Island" monogram

 31 Intended

 32 First lady?

 36 Frosty coating

 37 Make hazy

 39 Outdoor gear retailer

 41 It's priced to 9/10 of a cent in the U.S.

 44 King's staff

 45 Green ingredient in gumbo

 47 Dustup

 48 "___ Nagila" (bat mitzvah song)

 51 Half a musical duo?

 52 Native American code talker during WWII

 53 Hunter who bugs Bugs

 54 Tea of "Madam Secretary"

 59 Actress Garr

 60 2020 or 2024

 61 White House office shape

 62 Be nomadic

 63 ___ bag (gala handout)

 65 Palindromic poetic preposition

Solution



 

