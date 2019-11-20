Puzzle

1 Genius Bar whiz5 The Middle East's ___ Strip9 "Aladdin" baddie14 Puma competitor15 Rewrite "right" as "rite," say16 Blazing17 City on the Moselle18 Former education secretary Duncan19 Really cool20 Support for a potential nominee?23 Cause of overtime24 Kosovo neighbor: Abbr.25 ___ pie (kid's "dessert")26 What "oui" or "ja" means27 Politician's footwear?33 Tombstone letters34 Wheel connector35 Guitar pedal effect38 Ilhan in "The Squad"40 Old mattress woe42 Satan's doing43 To a greater degree46 Bandmate of Crosby and Stills49 Big bird50 Diligent voter at the ballot box?53 Nightmarish street55 Tide alternative56 Charlottesville sch.57 Stan who had a cameo in "Black Panther"58 Political appointments?64 "Water Lilies" painter66 Bolognese sauce meat67 State with certainty68 ___ nous69 Asian Risk territory that borders Europe70 Morning joe71 Choir platform72 Like some straits73 Designer Cassini1 Pack down, as tobacco2 Happily-after link3 Big name in credit cards4 Suit type for a disaster5 Transmission, often6 Not ___ eye in the house7 About 97.5% of a modern penny8 Starting lineups9 Anonymous woman10 Movie list org.11 Advertised number of Heinz varieties12 Bandleader Shaw13 Spanish kings21 ___ Romeo22 River to the Rhine27 28-Down destination, perhaps28 Hired wheels29 Complex homes30 "Treasure Island" monogram31 Intended32 First lady?36 Frosty coating37 Make hazy39 Outdoor gear retailer41 It's priced to 9/10 of a cent in the U.S.44 King's staff45 Green ingredient in gumbo47 Dustup48 "___ Nagila" (bat mitzvah song)51 Half a musical duo?52 Native American code talker during WWII53 Hunter who bugs Bugs54 Tea of "Madam Secretary"59 Actress Garr60 2020 or 202461 White House office shape62 Be nomadic63 ___ bag (gala handout)65 Palindromic poetic preposition

Solution