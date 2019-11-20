Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Genius Bar whiz
5 The Middle East's ___ Strip
9 "Aladdin" baddie
14 Puma competitor
15 Rewrite "right" as "rite," say
16 Blazing
17 City on the Moselle
18 Former education secretary Duncan
19 Really cool
20 Support for a potential nominee?
23 Cause of overtime
24 Kosovo neighbor: Abbr.
25 ___ pie (kid's "dessert")
26 What "oui" or "ja" means
27 Politician's footwear?
33 Tombstone letters
34 Wheel connector
35 Guitar pedal effect
38 Ilhan in "The Squad"
40 Old mattress woe
42 Satan's doing
43 To a greater degree
46 Bandmate of Crosby and Stills
49 Big bird
50 Diligent voter at the ballot box?
53 Nightmarish street
55 Tide alternative
56 Charlottesville sch.
57 Stan who had a cameo in "Black Panther"
58 Political appointments?
64 "Water Lilies" painter
66 Bolognese sauce meat
67 State with certainty
68 ___ nous
69 Asian Risk territory that borders Europe
70 Morning joe
71 Choir platform
72 Like some straits
73 Designer CassiniDOWN
1 Pack down, as tobacco
2 Happily-after link
3 Big name in credit cards
4 Suit type for a disaster
5 Transmission, often
6 Not ___ eye in the house
7 About 97.5% of a modern penny
8 Starting lineups
9 Anonymous woman
10 Movie list org.
11 Advertised number of Heinz varieties
12 Bandleader Shaw
13 Spanish kings
21 ___ Romeo
22 River to the Rhine
27 28-Down destination, perhaps
28 Hired wheels
29 Complex homes
30 "Treasure Island" monogram
31 Intended
32 First lady?
36 Frosty coating
37 Make hazy
39 Outdoor gear retailer
41 It's priced to 9/10 of a cent in the U.S.
44 King's staff
45 Green ingredient in gumbo
47 Dustup
48 "___ Nagila" (bat mitzvah song)
51 Half a musical duo?
52 Native American code talker during WWII
53 Hunter who bugs Bugs
54 Tea of "Madam Secretary"
59 Actress Garr
60 2020 or 2024
61 White House office shape
62 Be nomadic
63 ___ bag (gala handout)
65 Palindromic poetic preposition
Solution