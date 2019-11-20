Northwest China’s Gansu Province introduces new tourism policies

Promotional event for Gansu Province tourism in Beijing on Wednesday Photo: Courtesy of Xiao Qing

Northwest China's Gansu Province, which has rich culture and tourism resources, announced a series of favorable policies for travelers such as half-price or free entry to scenic spots at a promotional event in Beijing on Wednesday.A landlocked province, Gansu is known for its Hexi Corridor, a historical route that was part of the Northern Silk Road , and the city of Dunhuang, where sits the world-famous UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Mogao Caves.Themed Tour Gansu for the Harvest Season, the event also introduced the province's beautiful scenic spots and rich cultural heritage.Additionally, the region's ice and snow tours were also highlighted due to the province's many ski parks and frequent snow falls during the winter.Officials noted that favorable policies and cultural events for both domestic and overseas travelers will be implemented for both spring and winter travel.