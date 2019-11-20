Air-defense missiles stand sheer under spectacular night sky

Air-defense missiles stand sheer under the spectacular night sky. Recently, an air-defense brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command conducts live-fire training in Qing–Zang Plateau area at an elevation of 4,500 meters. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tianhao)

A medium-range air-defense missile system attached to an air-defense brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command fires a surface-to-air missile during a recent live-fire training exercise in Qing–Zang Plateau area at an elevation of 4,500 meters. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tianhao)

Medium-range air-defense missile systems attached to an air-defense brigade under the PLA Xizang Military Command fire surface-to-air missiles during a recent live-fire training exercise in Qing–Zang Plateau area at an elevation of 4,500 meters. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Tianhao)