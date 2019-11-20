Resident pays overdue property fees in coins weighting 300 kg

Staff mambers of the property company are counting the coins. Photo: screenshot of video posted by the Knews

A resident in East China paid overdue property management fees with 45,000 coins, which took six people four hours to count.The resident, surnamed Liu, in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province was unhappy with his property management company and had refused to pay the required fees for three years and owed 49,661 yuan ($7,067), according to a video posted by Knews. The video said Liu collected all the pocket change his daughter had saved for over 20 years, and dumped 45,000 one-yuan coins on the company, making a huge pile that appears to be more than a meter in diameter. The pile weighed more than 300 kilograms.The property company earlier this year had sued Liu who was ordered by a court to pay all the arrears. A staff member of the company told Knews that six of her colleagues spent more than four hours counting all the coins and wrapping them in proper rolls. "It's so difficult to correctly count so many coins," the staff member said.