Around the world

Aerial photo taken on November 18, 2019 shows an infant formula production factory in Monaghan, northeast Ireland. Photo: Xinhua

A ceremony to mark the completed construction of an infant formula production factory by a Chinese company was held in Ireland's northeast County Monaghan on Monday.Located in Carrickmacross, the second-largest town in Monaghan, the new factory was fully funded by Shanghai Newbaze Dairy Product Co (SNDP) through an investment of over 20 million euros ($22.14 million). It is a private infant formula producer headquartered in Shanghai, and is capable of producing 10,000 tons of infant-formula milk powder annually using locally sourced milk."This is the first overseas production arm we have ever established outside of China,??said Yu Shirong, Chairman of Shanghai Newbaze Industrial Group Corp, the parent company of SNDP, who also attended the ceremony.Chinese-funded electric car producer Karma Automotive has launched two new electric vehicles at AutoMobility LA, a four-day press and trade event which kicked off on Tuesday ahead of the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.The two new products are the 2020 Revero GTS, a performance version of the company's luxury electric Revero GT, which debuted earlier this year, and the SC2 concept car, which features cutting-edge technology and design.The two electric cars are in production and are expected to enter the market in 2020, said Karma Automotive CEO Lance Zhou, adding that Karma also expects to seek cooperation with Chinese partners in the future.