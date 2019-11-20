FedEx unable to repair Huawei damage after flying giant panda back to China

Picture of Bei Bei. Photo: Courtesy of Smithsonian's National Zoo

RELATED ARTICLES: FedEx business ethics in China questioned

Chinese netizens' misgivings over FedEx have not eased despite the US delivery giant's participation in the return of a giant panda to China, which netizens deemed only as FedEx's failed attempt to repair its reputation after they erroneously sent some of Chinese tech giant Huawei's packages.Bei Bei, a giant panda born in the US National Zoo in Washington in 2015, arrived at Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday after an 18-hour flight in a specially outfitted B777F private plane operated by FedEx.FedEx has been regularly updating Bei Bei's trip, including plane decorations, on social media platforms such as Twitter and WeChat.On WeChat, the company opened a special section for the journey. It posted an article on November 12, which was the first update of its WeChat account since May after it erroneously diverted two parcels sent from Japan and destined for Huawei in China to the US, and attempted to reroute two others sent from Vietnam to Huawei elsewhere in Asia, all without Huawei's approval.The move was allegedly taken when the US government was suppressing Huawei, experts noted. FedEx actions sparked a backlash on Chinese social media.FedEx's account on Sina Weibo stopped updating on May 28 with a statement apologizing for mistakenly sending Huawei packages to others places."It's unsurprising that FedEx wants to make use of Bei Bei's return to save its reputation among Chinese customers," Xiang Ligang, a veteran industry analyst who closely follows Huawei, told the Global Times on Wednesday.The company surely wants to repair its relationship with the world's most dynamic delivery market by associating itself with China's most beloved animal, Xiang noted.Some analysts pointed out that it will not be easy for Chinese customers to accept the company again, given the Huawei issue."Please don't send our national treasure to other countries by mistake this time," some Chinese netizens joked, after it was revealed that Bei Bei would be flown by FedEx.Bei Bei's return to its motherland has been much anticipated by Chinese people. The hastag "Weicome Bei Bei home" on Weibo was viewed for more than 51.53 million times as of press time.A ceremony is scheduled on Thursday morning to welcome the panda for its new life at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an, Sichuan Province, the center told the Global Times.It will be Bei Bei's first public appearance after return.The panda's return is in line with the terms of a cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, which requires that all cubs born there to return to China after their fourth birthday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.