Lure of opening-up

Audi China President Thomas Owsianski Photo: Courtesy of Audi

The Sino-German auto joint venture FAW-Volkswagen has since Monday rolled out two Audi new-energy sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in China.The new models include the e-tron and the China-produced Q2L e-tron, according to the company.The e-tron is a high-end electric SUV, while the Q2L e-tron is an entry-level luxury electric SUV specially developed for the Chinese market, said Marco Schubert, president of FAW-Volkswagen's Audi Sales Division.Audi plans to launch 30 new-energy vehicle models worldwide by 2025, according to Schubert.A senior Ford Motor manager has disclosed that the company's all-new, all-electric SUV, donning the iconic pony logo and named the Mustang Mach-E, will be introduced into the Chinese market in 2021.The plan was revealed by Darren Palmer, Ford's global director for battery electric vehicles, in a document released to the Xinhua News Agency after the company's first all-electric SUV was unveiled on Sunday night at the Jet Center in Los Angeles, which neighbors Tesla's factory.The Mustang Mach-E is the first vehicle based on the company's new EV architecture, as part of an $11.5 billion plan to develop 40 new all-electric and hybrid models by 2022.This marks the first time that the name "Mustang," famous for its original model which has remained in uninterrupted production since its debut in 1964, is being used for a new electric vehicle.