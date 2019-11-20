US officials debunk GOP stance

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 25, 2019. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

Senior US officials told impeachment investigators in Congress on Tuesday they were concerned by US President Donald Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival, with one White House official calling it a "shock."The third day of impeachment hearings conducted by the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee marked the first time that officials from inside the White House publicly expressed their misgivings about a freewheeling pressure campaign that now threatens Trump's presidency.The White House's top Ukraine expert said Trump had made an "improper" demand of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call that has become the centerpiece of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of the Republican president."Frankly, I couldn't believe what I was hearing. It was probably an element of shock that maybe, in certain regards, my worst fear of how our Ukrainian policy could play out was playing out," Army Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman said.As he was testifying, the White House's official Twitter account attacked his judgment - undermining the same man the administration appointed to lead its European affairs brief at the National Security Council.Two other senior White House aides, Jennifer Williams and Tim Morrison, also said during Tuesday's hearings, which spanned 11.5 hours, that they were concerned by the ­political nature of that phone call.During that call, Trump asked Zelensky to carry out two investigations that would benefit him politically, including one targeting Joe Biden, the former vice president who is a leading Democratic presidential contender to face Trump in next year's election, and his son Hunter Biden.The other involved a debunked conspiracy theory embraced by some Trump allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US election Kurt Volker, a former US ­envoy to Ukraine, said he believed those two concerns were "conspiracy theories."He added that allegations of corruption involving Biden and his son, who was a director of Ukrainian energy company ­Burisma, were "not credible."Hunter Biden sat on Burisma's board from 2014 until earlier this year.Zelensky on Tuesday brushed aside claims that he was ready to announce an investigation into Burisma."I think everybody in Ukraine is so tired about Burisma. We have our own country. We have our independence, we have our problems and questions. That's it," Zelensky told CNN after making a statement to the press in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.