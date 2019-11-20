Former bank chief probed over suspected breaches

Media and local officials in Beijing attend an open house hosted by the discipline inspection body of Beijing's Dongcheng district on April 20. The event, which introduced the district's anti-corruption practices and achievements, was part of the municipal government's initiative to invite media and public for supervision. Photo: VCG

China's anti-corruption body is investigating Zhang Baoxiang, the former chairman of Bank of Jilin, a Northeast China-based commercial lender that had total assets of 380.2 billion yuan ($54 billion) in the first half of 2019, on suspicion of serious violation of laws and regulations, including wrongfully issuing 580 million yuan in loans, chnfund.com reported on Tuesday.Zhang, who was also the bank's former secretary of the committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), was removed from his position in November, according to a notice issued by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission on Monday.The report noted that Zhang was born in July 1964 in Liuhe, Northeast China's Jilin Province and had served for over five years (July 2014 to November 2019) as the chairman and Party chief of the bank.Bank of Jilin has recently seen poor performance and a sharp decline in asset value. According to the bank's reports, net profit decreased from 1.55 billion yuan in the first half of 2018 to 785 million yuan in the same period of 2019, a decrease of 49.29 percent year-on-year, said chnfund.com.Zhang is not the first executive of Bank of Jilin to face a probe. Wang Anhua, Bank of Jilin's former deputy governor and a member of the Party committee, was placed under investigation in December 2018 due to suspected disciplinary violations, such as bribery, corruption involving government vehicles, and conducting deals involving power for sex.He was later expelled from the Party and dismissed from his position.Also, the bank's ex-chairman and Party chief Tian Xueren was sentenced to life imprisonment, deprivation of political rights for life and confiscation of all personal property in November 2013 for accepting bribes.Global Times