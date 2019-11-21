Kurdish fighters' pullout from Turkish border nearly completed: Russian FM

Personnel from Russia and Turkey are on a joint patrol in Ayn al-Arab, Syria, near the Syrian-Turkish border, on Nov. 5, 2019. (Xinhua)

The withdrawal of the Kurdish armed units in northern Syria from Turkey's border as per an agreement with Moscow and Ankara has been essentially completed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.According to Lavrov, the United States is working to prevent any dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, while Russia has taken the exact opposite approach.He said that it is in the interests of the Kurds to hold talks with the legitimate authorities of Syria and ensure the country's stability and security.Lavrov said the Kurds carrying out dialogue with Syria is also consistent with Turkey's legitimate security interests.In late October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at a meeting held in the Russian resort town of Sochi on the pullout of Kurdish fighters to 30 km south of Turkey's border and the launch of joint patrols in northern Syria.