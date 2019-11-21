Chinese netizens suggest cheating online influencer should take Indian contraceptive injection

Every year, Sex Culture Expo is held around the world. The exhibition was bold. For Asian people, these were nearly unacceptable. In recent years, however, as the cultural exchange increased, Asian countries, including China and South Korea, are getting involved in this annual activeity. Photo:people.com.cn

Chinese netizens suggested a male influencer on Sina Weibo who cheated on his girlfriend should take a new injection after Indian researchers were reported to have finished trials on the worlds' first male contraceptive injection.The Indian Council of Medical Research has successfully completed clinical trials of the world's first injectable male contraceptive, which has been sent to the Drug Controller General of India for approval, the Hindustan Times reported Tuesday.The story went viral on Chinese social media platforms on Wednesday, while a famous fashion blogger with 12.16 million followers revealed that her boyfriend, named Liu Yang, had cheated on her many times.Qin posted Liu's chat records with a girl in which the girl asked Liu not to forget to buy the "pills."Chinese netizens deemed that the pills were contraceptive pills. They flooded to comment on reports of the Indian injection suggesting Liu, who is also a Weibo influencer with about 5 million followers, should take the injection.The contraceptive is effective for 13 years and is expected to go into mass production in six to seven months after getting government approval, according to media reports.Amid heated discussion over the injection on Chinese social media, some netizens hailed its strong effect and low side-effects while some others questioned whether someone might want to have a baby during the 13 years."Is it possible that contraception could end up with sterilization?" they asked on Weibo.Global Times