US denies 4,000-troop pullout from SK

The US on Thursday denied a South ­Korean news report that it was considering withdrawing up to 4,000 troops from South Korea if it does not pay more for maintaining a 28,500-strong US contingent deterring North Korean aggression.South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported that the withdrawal of a US brigade, typically 3,000 to 4,000 soldiers, had been discussed with the top brass of the US military in South Korea, citing an unidentified diplomatic source in Washington.The report came two days after the US broke off defense cost talks after demanding that South Korea raise its annual contribution for maintaining the US contingent to $5 billion, a South ­Korean official said, more than five times what it pays now, in rare discord in the alliance."There is absolutely no truth to the Chosun Ilbo report that the US Department of Defense is currently considering removing any troops from the Korean Peninsula ," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier he was not aware of any plans to withdraw troops from South Korea if cost-sharing talks failed."We're not threatening allies over this. This is a negotiation," he told reporters during a trip to Vietnam.South Korea, which remains technically in a state of war with nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea following their 1950-53 conflict. North Korea has also developed a missile believed to be capable of firing a nuclear weapon at the US mainland.South Korea's defense ministry said the Chosun report was "not the official position of the US government" while South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a parliamentary panel no cut in US troops had been discussed.The allies have for 70 years formed a buffer against North Korean aggression but their failure to agree on an increase in South Korea's contribution to the costs of hosting the US troops has raised questions about the deployment.Also on Thursday, North Korea's state media said leader Kim Jong-un has rejected an invitation by South ­Korean President Moon Jae-in to a regional summit next week.South Korea is due to host a summit with Southeast Asian leaders in its port city of Busan from Monday, and Moon had previously expressed hope that Kim would attend.Kim received a personal letter from Moon on November 5, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said, but dismissed the prospect of the leader attending the summit.In a commentary, it accused South Korea of failing to carry out agreements reached between the two Koreas and harming cross-border ties by relying on the US. "How can we sit face to face and solve things with such a partner ­entrusting everything to the outsider without any independence and self-standing attitude," the agency said.