IoT, big data and use cases: opportunities and security challenges with 5G

Photo: VCG

While application of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data and other tech advances are anticipated amid the 5G era, there are also concerns about security, according to an expert.With its low latency and broad bandwidth, the next generation network will make large-scale industrial automation possible within the framework of the IoT. However, Chen Huaping, vice director of cyber security company Qi An Xing, told the Global Times during the World 5G Convention that while enabling a new level of connectivity among machines and humans, the IoT could also bring risks."The concerns over the IoT come from the fact that the terminal access is much easier and cheaper than before, which means it will be more difficult to have thorough checks on authenticity and safety," Chen told the Global Times.Chen also noted that apart from the IoT, big data is also an area that needs close monitoring regarding safety issues."Big data can enable the massive calculations needed for 5G application, but the amount of real time data also means it can be easy to change or steal if it is not handled properly," Chen said. "The wide range of applications that 5G will enable also means that safety monitoring must be constant and case-specific."Global Times