Cloned K-9s begin training in Beijing

Liu Shasha, a K-9 trainer with a cloned dog in Beijing. Photo:Xu Keyue/GT

Beijing's first cloned K-9 unit, consisting of six 3-month old dogs, began training at a police facility on Wednesday, making the city's Public Security Bureau (PSB) home to the largest cloned K-9 unit in China.Four members of the cloned K-9 unit were born during a single birth, marking another world's first, said PSB officer and veterinarian Ma Jinlei with the dog technical detachment division, to the Global Times.

A cloned K-9 during a training session in Beijing. Photo: Xu Keyue/GT

Six cloned K-9s begin training at a police facility in Beijing. Photo: Xu Keyue/GT