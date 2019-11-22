Russian Pacific Fleet to get its first new stealth sub Monday

A Russian submarine and a warship are seen during the county's annual Navy Day parade in Kronstadt in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Jian)

The Russian Pacific fleet will receive its first project 636.3 stealth Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky submarine on Monday, Nov. 25, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday."The submarine has successfully completed sea trials and state tests in the waters of the Baltic Sea, confirming all its performance characteristics," a ministry statement said.This year, the Pacific Fleet is expected to get another submarine of the project, Volkhov, which is scheduled to be floated out in December.Both submarines were laid down in 2017. Two more submarines of the project, Ufa and Magadan, were simultaneously laid down on Nov. 1.The Russian Defense Ministry signed with the Admiralty Shipyard, located in the country's second largest city of St. Petersburg, a contract for the construction of six submarines for the Pacific Fleet in 2016.According to the Defense Ministry, preparations are underway to begin the construction of the fifth and sixth submarines for the Pacific Fleet. The construction of the entire series is planned to be completed in 2022.The Admiralty Shipyard has already built six submarines of the 636.3 project, considered most noiseless in the world for the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet.The submarines develop a speed of up to 20 knots, a sea endurance of 45 days, and can dive to a depth of about 300 meters. They carry Kalibr cruise missiles and 533-mm torpedoes, and are furnished with modern radar and communications systems and sonars.The submarines have a crew of 52 men and displace about 4,000 tons.