Camel Racing Tournament held in Kuwait

Source:China News Service Published: 2019/11/22 14:21:53

Camels with robot jockeys on their backs compete during the sixth Camel Racing Tournament in Al Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

Camels with robot jockeys on their backs compete during the sixth Camel Racing Tournament in Al Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

Camels with robot jockeys on their backs compete during the sixth Camel Racing Tournament in Al Ahmadi Governorate, Kuwait, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo by Ghazy Qaffaf/Xinhua)


 

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus