Arxan, a border city in N China, unveils its charm in winter

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2019 shows the night urban scenery of Arxan in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Arxan, spanning the southwest mountains of the Greater Khingan Range, is a high-latitude city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.It's a multi-minority-habitated area with the Mongolian ethnic group dominating.

