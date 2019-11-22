Arxan, a border city in N China, unveils its charm in winter

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/22 19:09:11

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2019 shows the night urban scenery of Arxan in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua

Arxan, spanning the southwest mountains of the Greater Khingan Range, is a high-latitude city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

It's a multi-minority-habitated area with the Mongolian ethnic group dominating.

 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 20, 2019 shows the night urban scenery of Arxan in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Photo:Xinhua



 

