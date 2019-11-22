Aurora Winter Festival held in Vancouver, Canada

People walk past decorations during the Aurora Winter Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Nov. 21, 2019. Fifteen acres of open space are turned into a winter wonderland during the Aurora Winter Festival with light displays and holiday themed attractions.Photo:Xinhua

People walk through a light tunnel during the Aurora Winter Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Nov. 21, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

People walk past light displays during the Aurora Winter Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Nov. 21, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

A visitor stands by a light display during the Aurora Winter Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Nov. 21, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

