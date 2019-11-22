Tourists visit ancient city of Petra, Jordan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/11/22 21:50:57

Tourists visit the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, Nov. 21, 2019. The rose-red city of Petra on Thursday celebrated the arrival of its millionth visitor of 2019. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
