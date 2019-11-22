Most newly elected foreign experts in China think tanks from US

Photo:Xinhua



China's two top science and engineering academies on Friday added foreign experts, with the largest number from the US, to their academician echelon this year, the nation's highest academic title and lifelong honor for scientists selected once every two years, which shows China's growing openness and inclusiveness in international collaboration in science and technology amid the tightening US policy on academic exchanges with China.The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) announced a total of 188 newly elected academicians, including 49 foreign academicians.The CAS elected 20 foreign academicians, four more than in 2017, while the CAE added 29 foreign academicians, 11 more than in 2017.Among the CAS' 20 foreign academicians, eight are from the US. Other foreign academicians are from France, the UK and Australia, among others.The CAE has 10 newly-elected US academicians.As China's top two think tanks which advise the government and industry in science and technology, the CAE now has 64 foreign academicians, and the CAS has 108.Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations, said that China has shown the world that it is willing to widen its door to foreign experts to contribute to the development of global science, as well as share China's achievement with the world.Specifically, China has been actively promoting people-to-people exchanges with the US, while the US is doing the opposite by politicizing academic exchanges and placing obstacles to cooperation with China, hoping to contain China's development, Li said."The US approach would undermine global technology development. More importantly, it would turn itself into an island which closes its doors to the outside world, and will ultimately be left behind globally," Li told the Global Times on Friday.