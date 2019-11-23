HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
US a ‘spoiler’ in South China Sea peace
Source:Global Times Published: 2019/11/23 7:44:40
No matter how many warships the US sends, will Vietnam, the Philippines or any other country in the area recklessly oppose China? Will it weaken China's control over the relevant islands and reefs? Will it change China's sovereignty in the area? No.
