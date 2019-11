Aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2019 shows a vessel transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) approaching a LNG wharf at Caofeidian port in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. According to the Caofeidian Port logistics park management committee, the LNG receiving stations have safely unloaded 18.48 million tons of LNG since it went into operation in 2013. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

