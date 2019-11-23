View of remains of Chunqiu Village in C China's Hubei

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2019 shows the remains of Chunqiu Village, an ancient mountain village, at Donggong Township of Nanzhang County, central China's Hubei Province. There are about 1,000 ancient mountain villages in Nanzhang County, among which six villages were listed as national key cultural relic protection sites. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 22, 2019 shows the remains of Zhongyi Village, an ancient mountain village, at Donggong Township of Nanzhang County, central China's Hubei Province. There are about 1,000 ancient mountain villages in Nanzhang County, among which six villages were listed as national key cultural relic protection sites. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)

