People take part in a "civil parade" in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 22, 2019. Lebanon witnessed on Friday a "civil parade" for the first time to celebrate the country's Independence Day, LBCI local TV Channel reported. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun (L, Front, Standing), accompanied by Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab, inspects a military parade at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 22, 2019. Lebanon's top officials celebrated on Friday the country's Independence Day at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, the National News Agency reported. (Dalati & Nohra/Handout via Xinhua)
Soldiers take part in a military parade at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, southeast of Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 22, 2019. Lebanon's top officials celebrated on Friday the country's Independence Day at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, the National News Agency reported. (Dalati & Nohra/Handout via Xinhua)