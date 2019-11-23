Chinese premier sends congratulations upon launching of BASF Verbund project

Photo:IC

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory letter Saturday to the launching ceremony of a BASF smart Verbund project in the city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.As the first large Verbund petrochemical project solely owned by foreign capital in the country, the project signals that China's further opening-up measures are being implemented. It will push the Sino-German cooperation in the manufacturing sector to a new level, Li said in the letter.The Chinese government is unswervingly expanding its opening-up and its door to the outside world will open wider and wider, he said.Li noted that China will accelerate building a market-oriented and internationalized business environment based on the rule of law and give equal treatment to both domestic and foreign-funded enterprises of different ownerships.China welcomes enterprises from all over the world to seize the opportunities brought by China's greater opening-up, expand cooperation with China and better achieve win-win results, Li said.