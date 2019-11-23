Egyptian experts say US HK-related bill violates int'l law, interferes in China's internal affairs





Citizens hold banners in support of police outside Hong Kong Police Headquarters in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 22, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

The so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 passed by the US Senate violates international law and norms, said Egyptian experts and political analysts.The US Senate passed the bill on Tuesday despite strong opposition from China.The move violated international law and the basic rules of international relations, said Mohamed Galal, an expert on strategic studies and international relations."It blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs," Galal told Xinhua, stressing that the United States played a double standard in meddling in the internal affairs of other countries."Passing the bill is a continuation of the clumsy US policies," he added.

Residents clear roadblocks and debris near the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

Galal explained that Senate is an American institution, not an international one, and therefore it legislates for the US government, not for other countries.He warned that such a move would negatively affect China-US relations.Tariq al-Senotti, deputy editor-in-chief of state-run Ahram newspaper, reiterated that legislation is an internal process, and no country could issue bills on another country."Hong Kong is a Chinese administrative region and what is happening inside it is a pure domestic Chinese affair," Senotti said.He stressed that the US intervention in China's internal affairs is "totally unacceptable" by international conventions and law."The United States has double standards on human rights and criticizes other countries to serves its own interests," Senotti highlighted.Nadia Helmy, a political science professor at Beni-Suef University, said that the passage of the bill will negatively impact the ties between the two countries in different fields.

A man clears barricades at Queen's Road East in Hong Kong, south China, Nov. 2, 2019. (Xinhua)

She said the Hong Kong issue has become a tool used by the United States to interfere in Chinese domestic affairs.She pointed out that the bill could flame the situation in Hong Kong and will cause the situation in the world business and financial center to deteriorate."The escalation of violence in Hong Kong will also threaten more than 80,000 American citizens living in Hong Kong and around 1,300 US companies located in Hong Kong," she added.