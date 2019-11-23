88th joint patrol on Mekong River completed





A Chinese law enforcement vessel arrives at Guanlei port in southwest China's Yunnan Province upon completion of its mission, on Nov. 22, 2019. The 88th joint patrol on the Mekong River led by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand was completed Friday. Eight vessels and 228 law enforcement personnel from the four countries participated in the four-day mission aimed at enhancing security along the Mekong River. (Xinhua/Liu Xinyu)

The 88th joint patrol on the Mekong River led by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand was completed Friday.Eight vessels and 228 law enforcement personnel from the four countries participated in the four-day mission aimed at enhancing security along the Mekong River.During the joint mission, the four sides held an inspection drill in the waters near the Golden Triangle, an area notorious for drug production, in order to gauge emergency response abilities as well as improve coordination of law enforcement personnel.A series of activities including an information exchange meeting about curbing crimes on the Mekong and a photo exhibition reviewing patrol achievements over the past eight years were also held during the event.

A Chinese law enforcement vessel leaves the waters of Muang Mo of Laos upon completion of its mission, on Nov. 21, 2019. The 88th joint patrol on the Mekong River led by China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand was completed Friday. Eight vessels and 228 law enforcement personnel from the four countries participated in the four-day mission aimed at enhancing security along the Mekong River. (Xinhua/Wu Han)

The law enforcement personnel inspected two ships, seven vehicles, 26 personnel and 135.9 tonnes of cargo during the mission.Joint patrols on the Mekong started in December 2011 to tackle safety concerns after a gang hijacked two cargo ships and killed 13 Chinese sailors in Thai waters on Oct. 5, 2011.The Mekong River, known as the Lancang River at the Chinese stretch, runs through China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, and is an important waterway for transnational shipping.