China's polar icebreakers Xuelong, Xuelong 2 sail in Antarctica water







Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2019 shows China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 and the path it broke through at the waters in Antarctica. China's polar icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 on Wednesday reached the waters near the Zhongshan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Photo taken on Nov. 21, 2019 shows China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 sailing in Antarctica. China's polar icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 on Wednesday reached the waters near the Zhongshan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)





A group of penguins are seen in this photo taken from aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2 in Antarctica water on Nov. 19, 2019. China's icebreakers Xuelong 2 and Xuelong are carring out the country's 36th Antarctic expedition. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

A helicopter unloads cargo from China's polar icebreaker Xuelong in Antarctica on Nov. 22, 2019. China's polar icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 on Wednesday reached the waters near the Zhongshan Station in Antarctica. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)







China's polar icebreakers Xuelong 2 (front) and Xuelong sail in Antarctica water in this aerial photo taken on Nov. 19, 2019. The two vessels are carring out China's 36th Antarctic expedition. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)