Chinese state councilor calls for upholding multilateralism, free trade at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting





Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (front, 4th R) attends the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Hua Yi)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday attended here the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, calling for upholding multilateralism and free trade.Amid the growing downturn risk of the world economy and the rising unilateralism and protectionism, the world is facing instability and uncertainty, the Chinese state councilor said, adding "we need to act positively."Multilateralism should be upheld and unilateralism and protectionism should be rejected, Wang said, adding multilateralism is the key to addressing global challenges. He said the G20 should take the lead in promoting multilateralism and work out feasible solutions for the sound development of the world economy.Openness and integration should also be upheld to promote liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, Wang said. The rules-based multilateral trading system should be upheld and necessary reforms to the World Trade Organization should be carried out to create an open, fair and non-discriminatory playing field, he said, adding developing countries should be supported in continuing to enjoy "special and differential treatment."Stressing that fairness and justice should be upheld to advance the reform of the international financial system, Wang said the G20 should continue to provide political guidance for the reform, push for the early launch and substantial progress of the International Monetary Fund's 16th general review of quotas, and increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries.While emphasizing that balance and inclusiveness should be upheld to create conditions for sustainable development, Wang said sustainable development is the "golden key" to solving global issues. "China is ready to share development experience with other countries and push for continuous progress in global poverty reduction," he said.The Chinese state councilor said that China supports the G20 in providing political impetus for the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, and is ready to work with all parties to achieve positive results at the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and make the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity a success next year.

Wang said that China supports the G20 in giving priority to African issues in the long run, and supports the efforts to help Africa overcome the three development bottlenecks of backward infrastructure, shortage of talents and shortage of funds, and solve the three livelihood issues of employment, food and clothing and health, so that Africa can walk out of the "under-development trap" and achieve sustainable development of its own. Guided by the notion of sincerity, practical results, affinity and good faith, and the principle of upholding justice and pursuing shared interests, China has spared no efforts to help Africa develop, Wang said. China hoped that developed countries will also honor their commitments to Africa, he added.Facing a severe external environment, China's economy has made steady progress, he said. Noting that the second China International Import Expo is an unprecedented grand event, he said China will continue to open up so as to forge the new pattern of comprehensive opening up.China supports Saudi Arabia in hosting the G20 summit next year and stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with all parties so as to contribute more positive energy to practicing multilateralism, improving global governance and building a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang added.