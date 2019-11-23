Safe drinking water offered to low-income residents in Moyu County, China's Xinjiang





A resident draws tap water at home, in Qushou village of Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Nov. 21, 2019. As of Nov. 1, all the registered low-income residents in Moyu have access to fresh tap water, according to local authorities. In 2019, Moyu County has invested over 260 million yuan (about 36.9 million U.S. dollars) to build and improve relevant infrastructure, providing safe drinking water to 57,313 low-income residents in 12,824 households. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

