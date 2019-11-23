People participate in annual Christmas parade in Wellington, New Zealand





People participate in the annual Christmas parade with pets in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

People in costumes participate in the annual Christmas parade in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

People in costumes participate in the annual Christmas parade in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

People watch a bubble show during the annual Christmas parade in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

A child interacts with a performer in tree-shaped costume during the annual Christmas parade in Wellington, New Zealand, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)