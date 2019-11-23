Beijing accelerates 5G coverage





Visitors look at the 5G intelligent system exhibition booth of China's Huawei at the 2019 World 5G Convention in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Beijing will have 14,000 5G base stations built by the end of the year to achieve continuous coverage within the city's Fifth Ring Road, which is the city proper area.The news was announced by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology in a White Paper on the Development of Beijing's 5G Industry (2019) released at the 2019 World 5G Conference on Friday.By October, China's three major telecom operators had already built more than 11,000 5G base stations in Beijing.The white paper points out that Beijing has built a number of 5G application demonstration zones in such fields as smart transportation, smart medical care, industrial Internet, smart urban management and ultra-high-definition video streaming.Kong Lei, deputy director of the bureau, said that in order to promote the overall development of the 5G industry, Beijing will promote the landing of major 5G application projects and optimize 5G infrastructure.