Exhibition on intangible cultural heritages along ancient Maritime Silk Road held in Quanzhou





A visitor looks at Quanzhou-style lanterns during an exhibition on intangible cultural heritages along the ancient Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2019. The city of Quanzhou is widely believed to be the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Kenneth Spiteri (R) from Malta and his friend learn to manipulate puppets used in a Quanzhou glove puppetry during an exhibition on intangible cultural heritages along the ancient Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2019. The city of Quanzhou is widely believed to be the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Cristinel Gelu Dadal from Romania takes photos of Quanzhou-style wood carvings during an exhibition on intangible cultural heritages along the ancient Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2019. The city of Quanzhou is widely believed to be the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

An artist manipulates a marionette in a performance for visitors during an exhibition on intangible cultural heritages along the ancient Maritime Silk Road in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 23, 2019. The city of Quanzhou is widely believed to be the starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)