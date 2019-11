Rime-covered trees in forest of Arxan, north China's Inner Mongolia

Photo taken on Nov. 23, 2019 shows rime-covered plants in a forest in Bailang Township of Arxan, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Bei He/Xinhua)

