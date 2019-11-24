Chinese vice president meets Kissinger

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan meets with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Saturday met with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, calling on both countries to handle strategic issues in bilateral ties with a broader vision and a longer-term perspective.Relations between China and the United States have impact on the world, said Wang.The two countries, with many more similarities than differences, would benefit from cooperation and harm each other in confrontation, said Wang during the meeting at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in downtown Beijing.Cooperation is the only right choice for both sides, he said, calling on both sides to respect and understand each other and seek common ground while reserving differences.The two countries should follow the direction and the principles set by Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in their meetings, and consider and handle a series of major strategic issues in bilateral ties in an objective and reasonable manner, Wang said.He also called on both countries to stay focused, overcome the difficulties and face up to the challenges so as to jointly promote the China-US relationship on the basis of coordination, cooperation and stability.Kissinger said broad minds as well as historical and philosophical thinking are needed when viewing and dealing with US-China relations.Calling dialogue and communication the basis of US-China relations, Kissinger said he hopes both sides would do their best to bring innovative and positive results to the development of bilateral ties.